Redmi Note 9S Case 3D Fashion Creative Cute Cover Pu Leather Shockproof Flip Notebook Wallet Case Magnetic Bracket Card Slot Folio Bumper Case For.

Material: Faux Leather: Form Factor: Bumper, Flip Color: 3D: Flower Elephant Compatible Phone Models: Redmi Note 9S? [Material]: Made Of High Quality Pu Leather, Which Is Safe And Protective, Lightweight And Fits Your Phone Perfectly. [Kickstand Function]: The Stand Function Frees Your Hands For Reading And Observing. You Can Set Different Angles As You Like. [Full Body Protection]: Protect Your Phone Well From Dust, Fingerprints, Dents, Scratches And Bumps. Securt Fit Design: Easy To Use. Wallet Case With Precision Cut-Outs Allow Easy Access To All Buttons, Camera, Speakers, And Connector Without Removing The Case