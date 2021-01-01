With beef lung as the only ingredient, Redbarn Choppers are a natural chew that your dog is sure to love! These crunchy chews are slow-baked in our ovens without any additives or preservatives. Key Benefits: Single ingredient No additives or preservatives Item Number: 5280479 Brand: Redbarn Food Type: Treat Nutritional Option: Grain Free, Gluten Free, Natural Life Stage: All Flavor: Beef Weight: 9 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Beef Lung Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 70.0% Crude Fat (min) 10.0% Crude Fiber (max) 3.0% Moisture (max) 10.0% Caloric Content: 4169 kcal/kg, 118 kcal per ounce FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Monitor your pet while feeding treats and give in limited quantity if your pet is not used to this treat. Do not allow your pet to swallow large pieces and discard any pieces that could be swallowed by your pet, as pieces could cause choking, stomach upset, or blockage. Recommended treat size is slightly larger than your pet's mouth. Feeding on upholstery or carpeting is not recommended. Always provide a fresh supply of drinking water. Redbarn Naturals Choppers Chews Dog Treat, Size: 9 oz, Flavor: Beef | PetSmart