Rubber-Cal’s Recycled Rubber product is an affordable and eco-friendly elastomer sheeting that is designed for intense physical conditions. Unlike most sheet rubber materials, purchasing and producing recycled rubber sheets actually has a positive effect on our environment. Production of recycled rubber material takes nonbiodegradable waste out of landfills and gives it a new life! The recycled rubber product goes through light processing, keeping the cost low for a high-quality and eco-friendly sheet rubber. Our recycled rubber sheets are American-made from the tough rubber material of discarded tires, and as a result it retains many of their traits. Much like tires, our recycled rubber products feature enhanced traction, shock absorption, and superior outdoor resistance. Even when a tire is worn down, the synthetic rubber material retains these traits and carries them through the recycling process to result in a new and highly durable flat rubber sheet. Recycled rubber sheets get enhanced strength from the heavy-duty synthetic rubber compound that is used to make tires. Tires are generally made from a mix of SBR and EPDM synthetic rubbers, which both bring unique qualities to the heavy-duty rubber sheet. EPDM gives the rubber material great protection against UV, ozone, and moisture, allowing it to exceed in outdoor applications. SBR gives the industrial recycled rubber unrivalled abrasion resistance, especially with a medium-range durometer of 60A. The 60A durometer gives the rubber sheet material a very firm and hard surface without sacrificing its flexibility. This recycled rubber product is available in several different gauges, lengths, and widths to ensure the proper fit for any desired application. This 1/4” recycled rubber is one of the thicker options available and works best in abrasive physical applications. Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Recycled Rubber Sheet, 60 Shore A, Black, Smooth Finish, Backing, 0.25-in Thickness, 36-in Width, 48-in Length