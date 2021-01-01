Original art by Glaucia Stanganelli. Ethereal Priestess Part of the archetype series, Ethereal Priestess is one of the archetypes frequency that lives inside every woman. SIZE 11 x 14 inches Limited Edition of 66 numbered & signed Fine Art print in Bamboo paper, made from 90% bamboo fibres. The unique combination of sustainable bamboo fibres, soft surface texture and impressive print quality gives the artwork outstanding expression and soul. Carefully printed using authentic archival inks in archival paper, giving a vibrant and long-lasting finishing result. Frame NOT included, each print is signed limited numbered prints. Your artwork will be carefully packaged, mounted flat with a backing board so that it will arrive in perfect shape at your address. Recycled Ethereal Priestess - Sustainable Fine Art Print Limited Edition Philosofée by Glaucia Stanganelli