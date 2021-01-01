From loon peak
Rectangular Tissue Box With Hinged Lid
Comes in a country rustic style, this wooden tissue box holder has a distressed gray wood finish. Its hinged lid allows easy replacement of tissue boxes, as well as stacked paper napkins directly into the box. Finished with antiqued corner brackets for a stylish vintage effect, this wooden tissue box adds polish to everyday hospitality. Approximate Dimensions (in inches): Exterior - 4.5 H ×10.25 W × 6.5 D; Interior - 4.5 H × 9.0 W × 5.25 D (in inches).