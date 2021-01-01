Bring natural and vintage decor to your kitchen table or dining room with this set of 4 rectangular, dark gray plastic and natural-colored Mendong seagrass placemats, featuring a spiral striped design. The thick gray plastic and seagrass cords spiral around into a striped design, alternating natural beige from the seagrass against the opaque, shiny, dark gray plastic rope. Integrating seamlessly into your eclectic or vintage decor space, the seagrass and plastic twisted cords are held in place by a clear acrylic string that forms a subtle, yet lovely, spiral design on the top of each rectangular placemat. Grayson Lane Rectangular Striped Gray and Natural Seagrass Placemats Set of 4 in Black | 47671