Monarch specialties Rectangular Side nightstand-1 Storage Drawer-for Living Room or Bedroom-Accent, 22" H end Table, Grey

TABLE WITH STORAGE - This small end table has a rectangular surface that is great for displaying decorative items and 1 storage drawer for keeping other items out of sight; the drawer interior measures 11.25 inches L x 9.25 inches W x 2.25 inches H COMPACT AND VERSATILE - This accent table for small spaces measures 18.25 inches L x 12 inches W x 22.5 inches H, has a weight limit of 22 lbs, and is finished on all sides for convenient placement in a living room or bedroom as a side table or nightstand STYLISH DETAILS - The top is laminated in a smooth, grey wood-look finish and supported by a slim, black metal base with intersecting support bars; the drawer has a pyramid-shaped metal knob and metal glides for smooth opening and closing READY TO ASSEMBLE - Detailed, illustrated instructions and all hardware required for assembly are provided for convenience; additional tools may be needed CHOOSE WITH CONFIDENCE - Monarch Specialties is a leader in furniture and home décor, developing products that offer outstanding value and style for over 50 years; your purchase will be well packaged for protection and to facilitate timely delivery