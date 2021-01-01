From williston forge

Rectangular Kitchentable Dining Table With Metal Legs, Antique Style Distressed Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Marrying modern minimalism and industrial influence, this on-trend dining table sets an understated and approachable foundation in your entertainment ensemble. Founded atop four tapered metal legs connected by a cross support brace, its rectangular top is made from solid bamboo wood in a brown finish for a hint of warmth. Measuring 59'' L x 36'' W x 30'' H, this piece is sized to seat four to six comfortably.

