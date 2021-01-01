The Rectangular Activity Table is a versatile option for school classrooms, corporate training centers and your home. Enhance collaborative learning by grouping tables together. It will accommodate children of all ages, from 1st grade to adult. It features a 24-inW x 48-inL high pressure scratch, stain and warp resistant laminate top with a black edge band and 16 gauge tubular steel legs for increased stability. The top incorporates a protective underside backing sheet to prevent moisture absorption and warping. An attractive black powder coated finish protects the upper legs from scratches and height adjustable chrome lower legs give you the flexibility to raise or lower the table a full 9-in in 1-in increments. Casters allow you to easily move the table around and then lock into place. This activity table provides a durable work surface for anything from computer labs to project meetings to laying out fabric in your sewing room. Flash Furniture Red Rectangular Kid's Play Table | 847254080019