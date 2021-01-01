Rectangular Executive Desk

Spread out and save space with this Desk. Surfaces offer ample room for your computer, phone, assignments and more, while the thermally fused laminate finish resists scratches and stains. Feed cables through wire management grommets in the Desk surface and modesty panel to keep them out of your way. The Mobile File Cabinet rolls wherever you need it or fits conveniently underneath Desk to conserve floor space. Clean lines, hardware and extended modesty panels provide a professional appearance. This affordable commercial office furniture boasts quality craftsmanship, user-friendly features in any environment. From the private or home office to reception areas and conference rooms. Affordably priced but built to last, this office furniture withstands the rigors of a 40-plus hour week and comes. American made with U.S. and imported parts. Color: Mocha Cherry