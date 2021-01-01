Rectangular Distressed Metal Bar Table, Pub Table (Golden Black)

Features:1. Retro Style: Timeless deluxe design can match perfectly with any decor theme, built for indoor and outdoor use. Square table with clean lines, elegantly metal table legs, this make the table more high-end, more retro. ONLY TABLE NOT INCLUDE CHAIRS.2. Sturdy and Durable: Smoothed metal tabletop crafted for long lasting durability. Heavy-duty metal frame has good stability and be coated in a wear resistant, antirust finish.3. Overall Dimensions: 23.6"(L) × 23.6"(W) ×41.3"(H). Weight Capacity - 120kg. A charming multi-purpose table ideal for get-togethers, meals and more.4. ASSEMBLY in MINUTES: Only simply attach the metal legs, we provide instruction, hardware and tools5. One month warranty. Any damage has compensation during transit. Please feel free to contact our customer service if you’ve got any problems of the item. We will reply you within 24 hoursTable Shape: SquareTop Material: IronTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: IronBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: Distressed MetalTop Color: BlackBase Color: BlackTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: Four legStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: MetalDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Classic IndustrialMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 23.6Minimum Collapsed Length - End to End: Maximum Expanded/Extended Length - End to End: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 41.3Overall Fully Collapsed Depth - Front to Back: Maximum Expanded/Extended Depth - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 23.6Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 27Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Asse