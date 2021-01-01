From harper & bright designs
Harper & Bright Designs Black Rectangular Dining Table with Metal Legs
Constructed with a simple yet stylish appearance, this dining table has a timeless look that can easily blend into any environment and add a unique industrial style to your dining room. Table top is specially made of solid compressed bamboo wood which is very durable, heavy-duty steel construction with built-in brace for greater stability and sturdiness. Soft-Touch and Non-marking soft rubber feet caps prevent from damaging or scratching floors and reduce noise. Color: Black.