From red barrel studio
Rectangular 6 - Person 86" Long Powder Coated Aluminum Dining Set with Cushions
Versatility and portability meet beauty and classic styling with this product. Cast Aluminum is strong which can use for years. The solar-protected fabrics are known to be the most fade-resistant, water-resistant, mildew-resistant outdoor fabric and are much more UV resistant than any other outdoor fabric. They can be left outside in the sun for long periods without fading. The set includes 4 armchairs, 1 bench, and 1 rectangle table. Cushion Color: Dupione Brown, Frame Color: Dark Lava Bronze