Rectangles ADA Outdoor Wall Sconce by Justice Design Group - Color: White - Finish: White - (CER-5950W-BIS)

The Rectangles ADA Outdoor Wall Sconce by Justice Design Group keeps the light right where it's needed in outdoor spaces. Handmade out of high-quality Ceramic, this rectangular sconce is closed at the top, effectively directing useful light downward while also helping to keep the interior watertight. This versatile outdoor lighting design can be made to stand out or blend-in with the surrounding surface. Regardless of how it needs to look aesthetically, it will always provide bright direct lighting to help guide people along pathways and illuminate entrances, as well as accent the unique textures of whatever exterior wall onto which its mounted. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: White. Finish: Bisque