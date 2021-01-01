Rectangle Tablecloth Waterproof Table Cover Wipeable Clean, Oil-Proof/Stain Resistant Table Cloth For Kitchen Dining Tables/Outdoor Picnic Camping Tab

This waterproof table cloth thin but heavy enough,it can lays well in your table,drapes uprightly and won’t move off the table top easily.Versatile use for restaurants, home, outdoor dining, canteens and other catering facilitiesWipes clean with a simple damp rag and thus reduces your maintenance efforts –If you choose a cotton table cloth on the contrary requires regular laundering, which could be laborious or expensiveNeatly done edges ensure high wear and tear resistance, also give you more freedom Durable build that is sure to last for way longer