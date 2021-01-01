Rectangle Mouse Pad Printed Butterfly Pattern NonSlip Rubber Comfortable Customized Computer Mouse Pad 945x787inch

Ideal Size for daily Use. Standard Letter Size: 9.45x7.87*0.08 inch. Package included: 1* Mouse pad. There is no smell or off gassing. Made of natural rubber, soft and comfortable, no deformation. Interesting Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Let's mouse pad give you a wonderful feeling for your office life. Soft and flexible to hold but once down on the desktop is lie flat and Mice glide very smoothly across it's surface with good control. Just like a Slip-N-Slide for your Mouse. This mouse pads is a good addition to your work certain. It sticks well to the desk, does not slip around on your desk at all.