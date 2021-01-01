BigWood Boards Rectangle Maple Cutting Board M, Natural

The BigWood Boards Personalized Cutting Board is a solid Maple wood cutting board in a classic design. The beautiful carved monogram adds an element of personalization and makes this a special monogrammed wedding gift or monogrammed gift for another occasion. Our mid-sized monogrammed board is 10.5 in. x 16 in. and an impressive 1 in. thickness making it built to last and the perfect size for cutting and prepping meat or vegetables, or as an exceptional cheese board for entertaining. Color: Natural.