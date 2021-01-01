From nshi
Rectangle Gaming Mouse Pad, Cute Mouse Pad with Lilo Stitch Cold Design Mousepad Mouse Mat with Non-Slip Rubber Base(9.5 x 8 inch)
Advertisement
Mouse Pad Size: 9.5' X 8' (240mm X 200mm ), Package Included: 1 X Mouse Pad Soft Materials Comfortable For Wrists And Hands, Smooth Surface, Non-slip Rubber Undersurface Firmly Grips The Desktop. Easy Cleaning And Maintenance Remium Quality Cloth, Durable, Smooth Surface To Ensure Smoother Mouse Control And Pinpoint Accuracy, Allows For Optimum Speed And Accurate Control Unique Awesome Patterns, Vibrant Colors, Full Bleed, Full Color Printing, Give You A New Feeling For Your Office Life. Satisfaction Guarantee: 100% Quality Guarantee. We Would Serve You With All Our Hearts.