Rectangle Deep Cake Pan - 9X13-Inch Lasagna Carbon Steel Bakeware With Textured Finish -Non-Stick Baking Tray - Oven Dish For Bread Rolls, Brownie, Co

Chances are you’re probably not doing anything wrong— maybe your pan is to blame. Whenever you attempt to bake a recipe, you make sure you meticulously read, understand, and follow all the steps. You’re very careful when it comes to mixing your ingredients and setting your oven at the right temperature. However, your cake always ends up burnt around the edges and raw in the middle. You’ve come to think that you’re not a good baker, but maybe it’s not the case. Most of the time, it’s your pan that’s letting you down.The Retangle Cake Pan by our will bake your batter evenly and thoroughly.our can provide high qulity sturdy non-stick Bakeware pan.DEEP AND STURDYMeasuring 9 x 13 inches with an interior size of 12 x 8.46 x 2.36 inches, our rectangle cake pan is the ideal size for baking different desserts and snacks. It’s great for making cookies, bread, brownies, pastries, and even savory dishes like lasagna. Because it is deep, it lets you create many cakes of various sizes like a sponge cake, pound cake, and butter cake. it also provides an easy release of food.EXCELLENT HEAT CONDUCTORYou can bake desserts in many different types of pans, but not all produce great results every single time. Our deep rectangle cake bakeware can withstand extremely high temperatures for long periods. It conducts heat faster and more evenly than pretty much any other similar baking materials. It is structurally rigid so it can handle temperatures up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 30 minutes without warping.NO MORE OILING PANSWhen baking without using some kind of a barrier between your food and pan, there is a high possibility your dessert will get stuck to the bottom. With our carbon steel bakeware, there will be no hard-to-remove stains left behind. It features a micro-textured bottom with a special non-stick coating finish so you will never have to worry about oiling your pan or using parchment paper before you use it.BAKES BATTER EVENLYA baking pan is just as important as the ingredients you use because it can make or break your recipe. It can affect your baking time as well as the texture and look of your dessert.Our round baking container has a heavy gauge and micro-textured pattern designed to bake your batter evenly without unwanted burning or browning. By minimizing surface contact and promoting airflow, it will thoroughly bake your dessert.EASY MAINTENANCEBefore baking your goods, first, brush your rectangle cake pan with oil then put it inside a 300-degree-Fahrenheit oven for 5 minutes. Wipe the pan clean with a tissue, then bake as you normally would.To maintain the quality of your carbon steel bakeware, never use an abrasive brush to clean it. Do not put it in the dishwasher or soak it in water. Never use it in a microwave, fire cooker, or induction cooker.