Recorder Digital Recorder 32G Touch Screen Activated Recorder for LecturesMeetingsClass 1536kbps Stereo HDAudio Recording Device with Dual.

Best Quality Guranteed. Touch-Screen Recorder Touch-screen design with ultra-sensitive capacitive touch button, easy to operate. Built-in 32gb flash memory stores up to 1,100+ hours of maximum recording time or 3,000+ songs, supports WAV/MP3 formats, it can be used as a mini MP3 player. 1536kbps PCM Recording Supports 1536kbps PCM audio recording as well as MP3 formats. Professional recorder with DSP digital & AGC noise reduction technology for noise-free recordings, providing you with a really full clear and natural sound. Set your own passwords to keep your files far away from leaking. -Activated Recorder with Auto-REC FunctionOur Screen design with user-friendly interface and many useful features, ideal for customizing your recorder to your exact needs. Supports voice-operated recording & Auto-REC. Dont forget to make a full charge and turn the recorder on when you are going to use these features. Intelligen