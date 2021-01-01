Record Weight Stabilizer by Turntable Weight ClampsLow Profile to Fits Under Dust Cover of Turntable Vinyl Disc LP Record Player Black

Low Profile- It fits under the lid of a record player with plenty of room. Your can play turntable with cover closed. Protect Your Vinyl - keeps record label safe and weight distribution is centered nicely. The weight is shaped so that the cartridge doesn't hit the wight once it reaches the dead space in the center. Lightweight - 304g in weight, Just the right weight to dampen vibrations but not to overload turntable bearings or stop the minor skips Bottom Hole Is In The Right Size- The spindle hole is well sized and the the whole stabilizer looks well centered on the spindle. This helps keep the record from moving and wobbling.