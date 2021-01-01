From adurosmart
Recon 70 Blue Camo Gaming Headset for Xbox One Xbox Series X S PlayStation 5 PS4 Pro PS4 Nintendo Switch and Mobile
Advertisement
LIGHWEIGHT COMFORT - A lightweight design ensures complete comfort during those hours-long gaming sessions FLIP-UP MIC - 's renowned high-sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear and flips up to mute HIGH-QUALITY 40MM SPEAKERS - Superior 40mm over-ear speakers produce crisp highs and thundering lows PREMIUM EAR CUSHIONS - Synthetic leather-wrapped ear cushions provide added comfort, improved bass response and better noise-isolation MULTIPLATFORM COMPATIBILITY: Works great with Xbox One, PS4 Pro and PS4, Nintendo Switch's 3.5mm jack, and mobile devices and PCs with a 3.5mm jack (PCs with green and pink jacks require a PC splitter cable (sold separately))