From inbox zero
Reclining Chair With Footrest
Advertisement
Feature: Material:stainless steel, leather. Color:Pink Chair size:120-112*60*60CM,cm/47.3-44*23.6*23.6inchs. Applicable scene:Office, home life, beauty salons, Hotels, Internet cafes, restaurants, car show temporary Lounge, etc. Weight:36.73 lbNOTE: Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight so as not to damage fabrics. Avoid using solvents and strong detergents and polish agents to handle surfaces.Package Includes: 1pc× Chair,1x English installation instructions Upholstery Color: Pink