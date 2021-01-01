Recliner Elizabeth Accent Chair For Living Room Easy To Push Mechanism, Elegant Roll Arm Chair

EASY ARM CHAIRS - With simple pushback design, you can easily make the chair go down by leaning back without having to pull out a lever on one side. More convenient to use. The footrest which pops out automatically after reclining the chair offers a perfect place to the leg & feetSATISFY MULTIPLE USE - This wingback chair has 3 various positions to meet different purposes. It's a great chair for studies, entertainment or rest. Whatever you want to do, reading, watching TV or sleeping, you will always find a suitable angle. Enrich your leisure time and enhance life qualityMORE SERVICE - 90 Days Waranty for reclining mechanism & metal frame. It holds a maximum weight load of 300lbs. Overall Dimensions: 31.9"(L)*35"(W)*40.6"(H); Seat Area: 19.7"(L)*22"(W); Seat Height: 20.9"ELEGANT LOOK - Classic Elizabeth Recliner Chairs bring you elegant feelings like a queen. Really exquisite and distinguished look/ patterned seat back/ wooden feet added: greatly upgrade your living room/bedroom and in the meanwhile, ensure the user's safety