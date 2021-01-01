Recliner Chair, Power Lift Chair Recliner Sofa for Elderly Fabric Single Modern Sofa Chair Home Theater Seating for Living Room

Power lift motor- It's pretty common that lots of aged people suffer from bones and joint diseases. To take care of your back and knees this recliner chair is designed to help you stand up easily. Its powerful silent lift motor can push the entire chair up or down absolutely effortlessly. Just press one of two buttons on the remote for a lifting or reclining position. Enjoy your favorite entertainment with body and mind fully relaxed in this comfortable electric lift recliner chair. High-quality Recliner Chair: The back, arms, and seat of this wonderful recliner are well-stuffed with an extra thick layer of sponge padding. Comfy-to-touch skin-friendly fabric is covering all the parts of the chair making it look sleek and attractive. A high back and wide armrest turn this recliner into a home style leisure spot. Sturdy & Easy-to-move: Sturdy metal frame offering stability and safer. The electric power lift recliner chair can withstand up to 250 pounds for the best results. The wheels are screwed on the base, which allows you to move the recliner with ease if being located on the plain and smooth floor area. Multipurpose usability: This power lift chair can be used in a normal sitting position or can be reclined up to 160 degrees, reaching the perfect angle to watch TV or just take a nap. Expertly crafted for style, this multitasking chair can be used at home, in the recreation rooms, and in other business places delivering superior comfort while enjoying your favorite entertainment. Handy manual: Come with assembling and use instructions. Super easy to assemble and set up, no tools needed. If you have any questions, you can always reach our customer support team to get a wise reply right on time.