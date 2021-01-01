Merax Recliner Chair Lazy Sofa, Manual Ergonomic Design with Overstuffed Armrest, Footrest and 2 Cup Holders for Living Room, Chocolate(Cupholder)

Crafted from the veneer lumber frame, this chair features foam-filling in the seats and back, as well as a manual recline mechanism, so you can easily put your feet up Backrest reclines at 110 degrees and 145 degrees with comfort and thick cushions to accompany your work, leisure and rest time all day round. Overstuffed cushion and pillow help alleviate pain, Leather recliner fabric is soft and easy to clean 2 Cup holders and extra storage bags to rest your drinks and hold magazines, good for taking a rest or watching TV, reading on bedroom, living room. Overall Dimensions: 32"W x 37.5"D x 39"H; Seat: 22.5"W x 19.3"D x 18"H; Weight Capacity: 300lbs