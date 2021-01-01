From creative co-op
Reclaimed Wood & Metal Wall Shelf By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy Reclaimed Wood & Metal Wall Shelf at Michaels. com. Reclaimed wood construction, this piece is truly one of a kind. Reclaimed wood construction, this piece is truly one of a kind. The sleek and minimal design is held by metal brackets, allowing easy installation. Perfect for the home or office space. Details: Brown 48" x 15" x 7" Wood and metal | Reclaimed Wood & Metal Wall Shelf By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®