Recipes For Beginners Like Me: Short And Simple Kimberly M McAllister Author

This short and simple book was written to help beginners learn the basics of cooking scrumptious meals for themselves and their love ones. With basic meals like oatmeal, and meatloaf, you can cook like a professional in no time. Recipes for Beginners will help build your confidence, while establishing a love for cooking because of the basic simple instructions. You don't have to be in the kitchen for hours just to make a descent meal. Cooking can be made fun in minutes.These recipes are for anyone who is no longer living at home with their parents and would like to learn how to cook basic meals