Couristan Recife Veranda Natural-Terracotta 8 ft. x 8 ft. Square Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Accent your decor with the Couristan Recife Collection 8 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This square rug has a transitional style, which works well with any interior design. It features pet-friendly fabrics and mildew-resistant materials. Designed with elements of orange, it will add a warm and mood-elevating hint of color to any room. It has a floral print, so you can add a blossom-filled detail to your space. With a 100% polypropylene construction, this square rug is an especially long-lasting option for your home. Color: Natural-Terracotta.