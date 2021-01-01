Couristan Recife Summit Natural-Cocoa 2 ft. x 4 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Add charm and personality to your room with the Couristan Recife Collection 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug. This flat woven rug has a transitional style, which works well with any decor. It has pet-friendly fabrics and mildew-resistant materials. Designed with brown features, this rug adds to the pleasant and chic atmosphere of your space. It has a geometric motif, boasting crisp, clean lines. Made from 100% polypropylene, it is an especially long-lasting choice for your home. Color: Natural-Cocoa.