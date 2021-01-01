Couristan Recife Gazebo Stripe Champagne-Taupe 9 ft. x 9 ft. Square Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Tie your home decor together with the Couristan 9 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a transitional style, excellent as a versatile finishing touch piece to your living area for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. It has pet-friendly fabrics and mildew-resistant materials. Designed with brown elements, this square rug will bring an earthy and neutral touch to any room. It has a striped motif, so you can adorn your space with a classic design that isn't too busy. It features a 100% polypropylene construction, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity. Color: Champagne-Taupe.