Couristan Recife Gazebo Stripe Champagne-Taupe 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Whether you're searching for an accent piece or centerpiece, the Couristan Recife Collection 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug will instantly complete your space. This flat woven rug has a transitional style, which blends in with any decor. It has pet-friendly fabrics and mildew-resistant materials. It has a striped pattern, so you can adorn your home with a classic print that isn't too busy. Designed with brown features, it will add an earthy and understated element to any room. This rectangular rug has a 100% polypropylene design, which will efficiently resist fading over time. Color: Champagne-Taupe.