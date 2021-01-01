simplehuman 9oz Rechargeable Stainless Steel Sensor Pump Rose Gold

This sensor pump is the most efficient way to wash your hands — no germs or smudges left behind. It has a clog-proof tubing pump that ensures a precise and consistent flow, and the silicone valve prevents messy drips. To control the amount of soap desired, you can position your hand up close to the sensor for a little soap and farther away for more. A funnel refill opening makes refills fast and easy, and it's waterproof for easy cleaning. It recharges with the included charging puck — one charge lasts up to 3 months. Use simplehuman soap for optimum pump performance. Color: Rose Gold. Gender: unisex. Pattern: Solid.