Very appreciated for your support. I hope you are happy with your purchase. Add up to 48 hours audio, 11 hours 3G talktime, 12 hours video, 7 hours 3D gaming to your iPhone 7. Please take the battery case off if you want to listen to music. 1.If you are not ssfied when you receive your item, please return it within 30 days for a replacement or money back. Please contact me before you return it.