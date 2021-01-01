Rechargeable AAA Batteries (16-Counts) Ready2Charge 1100mAh Ni-MH Battery

Best Quality Guranteed. ProCyco technology - extend lifespan up to 1200 cycles. High capacity - No longer to worry about the endurance of the batteries, 1100mAh AAA 1.2V batteries will provide ultra strong power for your devices to performance well and operate longer. Supercell lattice - batteries made in supercell lattice technology, make it more inner space to contain such high volume power juice, provide constant voltage and best performance in heavy load discharge. Low self-discharge - Embedded seal structure expand the space of crystal lattice, make more room for hydrogen, so batteries will holds 80% power after 3 years benefit from its concentration to low self-discharge project. Safety assurance - Ni-MH friendly - envinronmental cell, doesnt contain Hg/Cd/Pb, makes no pollution to the environment, and using DBCK steel shell which can protect the battery against explosion due to overpressure.