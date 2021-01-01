Rechargeable AA Batteries Rechargeable AA Batteries 700 mAh NiMH PreCharged Chargeable for 1000 Cycles 8 Count Recharge Universal

Product 1: 16-Pack of recharge universal 2000 mAh NiMH AA rechargeable batteries Product 1: The worlds 1st rechargeable AA battery Made with 4% recycled batteries Product 1: recharge universal batteries come pre-charged and ready to go Product 1: Each battery can be charged up to 1000 times with a charge that can last up to 12 months in storage Product 2: 8 pack of Recharge Universal 700 milliamp Hour NiMH AAA rechargeable batteries Product 2: The World's 1st rechargeable AAA battery made with 4% recycled batteries Product 2: Recharge Universal batteries come pre charged and ready to go, up to 1500 time Product 2: Each battery can be charged up to 1000 times, with a charge that can last up to 12 months in storage