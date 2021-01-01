Rechargeable AA and AAA Battery Charger Recharge Value with 4 AA NiMH Rechargeable Batteries

Note: Kindly verify user manual on charging issues. Item should be charged only on standard AC outlet Recharge Value Charger charges 2 or 4 AA/AAA NiMH rechargeable batteries. Automatic safety shut off when charge is complete Charges 4 AA batteries in only 5 to 11 hours, an economical way to keep all your devices powered and ready to go No more guesswork, charging status indicator alerts you when charging is complete and a bad battery is detected