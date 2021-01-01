From himalayan secrets llc

Recessed Power Strip SocketDesktop Power Grommet Power Strip with 2 OutletsHidden Recessed Power Strip with 3A Max USB Charging Ports

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Max 3A USB Charging Ports. The Table Power Strip allows easy access to 2 US Plugs & 3 USB Ports connections. Recessed power strip with USB, perfect for rooms. No more crawling under desks in business attire! Desktop power strip, power output:120V/12A,USB ports:5V/3A, 6.56ft Standard Power Cord for the sockets. Easy to Assemble: According to the size of the picture, Cut a rectangle in Table, place the recessed outlet in then screw it tight. Hole cut size: L 5' * W 1.7' * H 1.5'. 5 Ports recessed power socket, ETL Listed safe products, with Fire-resistant outer shell and built-in safety system provides you and your devices with complete protection.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com