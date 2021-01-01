Recessed Power Strip Recessed Desk Outlet with USB In Conference Desk Recessed Power Outlets Socket Desktop Power Grommet with 656ft Power Cord

Recessed power strip with 6.56 ft power cord (3-prong plug) allows easy access to 2 US Plugs & 2 USB Ports connections. In desk power strip for perfect for conference or kitchen, classic style designed specifically for furniture. Recessed desk power outlet with USB continuous duty is power output: 120V/12A, USB ports: 5V/2.1A, Rate: 60 HZ. Easy to Install: According to the size of the picture, place the recessed power strip into the table then screw it tight (Hole cut size: L 3.8' * W 1.75' * H 1.5'). ETL Listed safe products with Fire-resistant outer shell and built-in safety system provides you and your devices with complete protection.