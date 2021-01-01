Globe Electric's 4 in. LED ic rated die-cast swivel baffle square trim recessed lighting kit 4-pack with a white finish is the perfect way to brighten up the interior of your home or commerce with style. The included LED bulbs turn your recessed lighting eco-friendly green. Featuring patented Push-N-Click clips which are fully adjustable and extra wide to grip uneven surfaces and provide easy tool-free installation. A swivel light Bulb gives you the ability to focus light on specific areas while a smooth baffle provides the perfect glare control. An integrated cut-off switch ensures that the fixture will not overheat and can be used with or without an insulation box. Includes four 6.5 watt GU10 Bi-Pin Base MR16 LED bulbs. Dimmable with a compatible dimmer switch (not included). Cut a 3.88 in. hole for this item. Actual decorative trim size is 5.13 in. Globe Electric Recessed 4-Pack 4-in Incandescent; LED Remodel and New Construction White Ic Open Recessed Light Kit | 90949