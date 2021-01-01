From hp
Recertified - HP Z420 Workstation E5-2630 v2 2.6GHz 6-Cores 16GB DDR3 NEW 256GB SSD Quadro K2000 Windows 10 Pro
Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) 90 Day Warranty NEW SSD Great for Office Work, Rendering, and Data Calculations Suitable for Online Learning, Homeschooling, and Back To School activities. Capable of running Linux, Windows, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, AutoCAD, Blender and More! Includes Power Cable(s) Hard drive trays are provided for drives purchased with the unit, if applicable.