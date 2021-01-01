From hp

Recertified - HP Z420 Workstation E5-1650 V2 Six Core 3.5Ghz 16GB 500GB Dual DVI No OS

$345.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

E5-1650 V2 6C 3.5Ghz CPU 16GB of RAM 500GB 7.2K PC SATA Drive Dual DVI 256MB Graphic Card No OS

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com