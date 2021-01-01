From vito
Recertified - VVX 301 Corded Business Media Phone System 6 Line PoE 220048300001 AC Adapter Included Renewed
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Corded Voice Over IP Phone SIP Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) 6-Line Operation Remote Missed Call Notification