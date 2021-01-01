Recertified - HP USB-C Dock G5

Compatible with your mixed PC environment: Designed with universal compatibility in mind, this dock works with both HP and non-HP USB-C- and Thunderbolt-enabled notebooks. Single-cable solution: Add your accessories and up to three displays to the dock. Then simply connect it to your notebook through a single USB-C cable to access your devices and charge your PC. Easily manage your commercial HP fleet: Help IT secure and remotely manage your deployed commercial HP notebooks and the dock with advanced network manageability features that include PXE Boot, LAN/WLAN switching, and WoL and MAC Address Pass-Through in all power states. Ports: 1x USB Type-C (front); 1x USB 3.0 (side, charging SS); 3x USB 3.0 (back, charging); 2x DisplayPort; 1x HDMI 2.0; 1x headphone/microphone combo. Color: Black. See Description for Important Compatibility Information.