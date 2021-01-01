From lenovo
Recertified - Lenovo ThinkVision T22v-10 22' Widescreen 1920x1080 16:9 LED Backlit IPS LCD Monitor VGA HDMI DP - Grade B
Advertisement
Low energy consumption and 1 3 minimum environmental impact. Conference calls are a breeze with integrated webcam with privacy lock, speakers and microphone. The near-edgeless 21.5' In-Plane Switching screen provides exceptional visuals across wide-viewing angles. Highly-collaborative users who do a lot of web conferencing and need a simple solution with integrated features. Windows Hello supported devices such as smartwatches, smart bracelets or smartphones, you'll get enhanced security without having to type in a password.