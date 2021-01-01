From lenovo
Recertified - Lenovo ThinkPad X240 12.5' Touch Screen Laptop Core i5 8GB 256GB SSD 2.5' Integrated Graphics Win 10 Pro 1 Yr Wty B v.WAA
256 GB SSD Hard Drive Windows 10 Pro With Hard Disk Based Recovery Image Installed Intel Core i5 4th Gen. Minimum 1.60GHz Core i5 Processor Speed 8GB RAM Installed and 12.5 in 1366x768 WXGA LED Touchscreen Screen Professionally Reconditioned - Moderate Cosmetic - My have moderate cosmetic scratches or scuffs on bezel and casing and possible minor cracks. All our computers go through intensive testing by Certified Technicians and professional software.