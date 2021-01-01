Recertified - Lenovo Thinkpad Ultra Dock 40A2 SD20A06037 04W3951 DVI USB 3.0 HDMI -NO Key / AC

NOTICE: These docks do NOT include Keys or AC Power Adapter. These Lenovo ThinkPad Ultra Docks have been removed from a working environment and inspected by our techs for any defects. These units are in overall good physical and working condition. This dock is compatible with but not limited to the Lenovo ThinkPad: L440, L450, L540, T440, T440s, T440p, T450, T450s, T460, T460s, T460p, T470, T470s, T540, T540p, T550, W540, X240, X240s, X250, X2560. Thanks for looking and check out our store for other great deals.