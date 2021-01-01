From lenovo
Recertified - Lenovo ThinkPad T460S 14' Laptop Core i7 8GB 512GB SSD M.2 Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WCA
Advertisement
512 GB SSD Hard Drive Windows 10 Home With Hard Disk Based Recovery Image Installed Intel Core i7 6th Gen. Minimum 2.60GHz Core i7 Processor Speed 8GB RAM Installed and 14 in 1920x1080 FHD LED Backlit IPS Screen Professionally Reconditioned - Moderate Cosmetic - My have moderate cosmetic scratches or scuffs on bezel and casing and possible minor cracks. All our computers go through intensive testing by Certified Technicians and professional software.