Recertified - Lenovo/T460/Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz/8GB/240GB SSD/14'/Win10P64/A GRADE

$472.99 on sale
($499.99 save 5%)
In stock
Intel Core i5 6300U (2.40 GHz) 8 GB Memory 240 SSD 1366 x 768 Windows 10

