Recertified - Razer Viper Ultimate 20K DPI Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse without Charging Dock- Classic Black

Note: The Charging Dock is not included. 25 percentage Quicker Than Competing Wireless Mice: Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom The Lightest, Zero-Compromise Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse at 74g: The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers without the need for drilled holes Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light Ambidextrous Design: Created for left and right-handed users with accessible, programmable buttons on both sides 8 Programmable Buttons: Allows for reconfiguration and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse 3